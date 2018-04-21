Zubiri: Fighters in Visayas are most prepared

FOR Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, the president of the Philippine Eskrima Kali-Arnis Federation (PEKAF), the group of eskrimadors in the Visayas is the most organized.

During yesterday’s World Eskrima Kali-Arnis Federation (WEKAF) Visayas Qualifying Tournament at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Zubiri said because of this, fighters in the region are among the best.

“Tournaments here in Cebu are almost on a monthly basis,” Zubiri told Cebu Daily News. “This is why the fighters here in the Visayas are the most prepared. I can say that they are a world-class fighters.”

The PEKAF in the Visayas is spearheaded by Supreme Grand Master (SGM) Dionisio Cañete and his son Gerald Cañete, who is also PEKAF’s executive vice president.

With just four days before the celebration of Lapu-Lapu City’s Kadaugan sa Mactan, the PEKAF wanted to commemorate the occasion by holding an arnis tournament.

“Way back at the time of Datu Lapu-Lapu, Arnis had already been practiced by the natives,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza shared through a message which was delivered by the city’s councilor Harry Radaza. “Arnis is one of the reasons why Datu Lapu-Lapu and his men triumphed against foreign invasion.”

Athletes who will top the Visayas-leg of the qualifying tournament will be seeded to compete for the national qualifying championships which will be held in Manila.

Moreover, the athlete who will win in the qualifying tournament will also make the national team and has the chance to fight in the WEKAF World Championship at Honolulu, Hawaii.

Another highlight of the event is the grace of the Russian guest Alexander Slokov, who is the president of the Burmese Boxing in the Russian Federation.