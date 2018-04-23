As heat rises, public told: Stay indoors

With the temperatures rising especially in the afternoons because of the dry season, the public are advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), gave this advice on Monday since during this time the public could be prone to heat stroke and dehydration.

“As much as possible if we don’t have any important appointments, we may as well stay indoors and schedule our appointments later in the afternoon which can be better for us,” Blanco told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview in Cebuano.

Blanco’s call came as Cebu experienced its warmest day last Sunday afternoon, where the temperatures rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said that this was the warmest temperature in Cebu since January.

The heat index or the body temperature that one experiences in relation to the temperature in the surroundings rose to 42 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

On Monday, Pagasa recorded a temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and a heat index of 41 degrees Celsius.

Nedz Saletrero, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, said that the intense heat would continue during the remaining days of April.

There will be rain showers at dawn but this is only a formal pattern after an intense heat in the afternoon, said Saletrero.

“There are isolated rain showers. This is because of the heat in the morning and the afternoon which causes evaporation creating rain clouds in the early morning,” Saletrero said in Cebuano.

Blanco, for his part, also said that the scorching heat would be most dangerous to people who had chronic illnesses because the heat would aggravate their medical condition.

He cited the hypertensive people to avoid going out in the afternoon because the heat would cause the blood pressure to rise.

For healthy individuals, Blanco said that they should drink a lot of water to prevent dehydration and wear comfortable clothes.