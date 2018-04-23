‘PDEA-7 striker’ shot dead in Sudlon attack

He was sitting outside the chapel when a motorcycle-riding gunman approached him and shot him in the head in Sitio Fatima Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Monday.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez of Homicide Section of Cebu City Police Office said they had yet to confirm the identity of the victim, whom they initially identified as “Tata” and Ronquelio Sonny Detalya.

Ybanez said that the victim was known in the area as “Tata” and a receipt inside his pocket bore the name of Ronquelio Sonny Detalya.

He said that they also received information that the victim was a chief cook and a striker or an errand boy of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

Ybanez said they were still verifying this information.

According to initial police investigation, Tata was sitting outside the chapel when a man on a motorcycle stopped nearby. The rider got off, approached Tata, put his arm on the victim and shot him three times on the head.

Ybanez said that there is a possibility that the victim knew the assailant because he allowed him to put his arm on his shoulder.

He said that they are looking at a personal grudge in the killing.