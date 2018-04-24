Lapu-Lapu City Hall warns dive group on coral damage

The Lapu-Lapu city Government has called the attention of Blue Coral Scuba Diving Tour and School in Barangay Maribago, after its pumpboat’s anchor caused coral damage last Sunday, last Sunday (April 22).

Earlier, a certain Tim Consul has posted on his Facebook account a video and photos of the incident.

Andy Berame, city disaster risk reduction and management officer, said that the City Attorney’s Office is now determining the possible sanctions and penalties against the said company.

During their visit at the city hall today,representatives from Blue Corals refused to issue an statement about the incident.