Four Lapu-Lapu City cooperatives receive livelihood kits

Philmico, through its flagship CSR program, ‘Mahalin Pagkaing Atin’, has donated livelihood kits to four cooperatives in Lapu-Lapu City.

AJ Belen, Corporate Social Responsibility Specialists of Pilmico, said that they will be distributing two egg-laying machines worth P41,000 each, and two bakery starter packages worth P100,000 each.

He added that the starter packages will enable the local farmer to sustain their livelihoods through an easy-to-manage business with a quick return of investments.