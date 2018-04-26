25.5% of 6,750 pass Bar Exam 2017

Only 25.54 percent of the more than 6,000 law graduates who took the 2017 Bar Exam have passed, a court insider said.

The Supreme Court (SC) has conducted a special en banc session to deliberate on the passing percentage as well as determine whether the passing rate should be adjusted to increase the number of passers.

In the previous Bar examination, the high court allowed 7, 227 law graduates to take the test though only 6, 750 managed to complete the four Sundays of what was dubbed as the most grueling and difficult licensure exam in the country today.

The 2017 Bar Exam is chaired by Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin.