CETBA Friday Group monthly winners

THE CEBU Tenpin Bowling Association’s (CETBA) Friday Group competed for the March and April Bowler of the Month titles last April 20 at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

Emerging winners in the men’s side were Renato Reyes (March) with 1,034 pinfalls and Marvin Sevilla (April) with 1,008 pinfalls.

In the women’s side, the March title went to Emi Osada with 1,033 pinfalls while senior kegler Ester Francisco took the April title with 992 pinfalls.