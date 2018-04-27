Tourism, ICT, entrepreneurship innovators tapped for CBM 2018

TOURISM, information and communications technology, and entrepreneurship are expected to take center stage in the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2018 this coming June.

With the theme “Innovate Cebu,” the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) aims to help businesses in Cebu to improve on their products and services through the numerous activities and events lined up during the CBM which will be on its 22nd year.

“Cebu’s business climate has always been vibrant. It’s proven by the high growth rate in relation to the rest of the Philippines. CCCI has taken the lead to help and assist our fellow businessmen and bring in local and foreign experts to show us what is happening to the rest of the world,” said CCCI President Antonio Chiu in a press conference yesterday.

According to CBM 2018 Overall Chairman Benny Que, they will be bringing in “innovators” from all walks of life either as speakers, performers and participants during the activities.

The highlight of the month-long event will be the Innovation Summit on June 19 to 20 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. It will feature a conference and expo that will be done simultaneously.

Among the speakers for the Innovation Summit is Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña and DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Guevara who will talk about smart transformation and innovation, and government support to innovation.

Que said their main objective for the summit is to inspire and grow businesses especially the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups.

Another highlight for the CBM 2018 is the Tourism Innovation Forum which will be held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on June 14.

“There will be an array of speakers talking about innovative strategies and innovative trends for tourism like farm tourism, film tourism and medical tourism, and even tourism highlighting parks and other attractions,” said Edwin Ortiz, CBM 2018 Tourism Chairman.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo is expected to deliver a keynote speech.

The month-long activities will start with a grand opening salvo on June 1 at the Ayala Terraces where world-class performances are expected. There will also be a variety of products to be showcased through the One Town, One Product (OTOP) and Startup’s Exhibits.

The CBM 2018 will culminate with the Grand Chamber Awards and Fellowship Night at the Oakridge Pavilion on June 29.