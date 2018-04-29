6 arrested in Opao drug bust

A security guard on duty was caught in a buy-bust operation including a supply courier and four drug users in Mandaue City.

Lloyd Tuñacao, 38, a security guard from Barangay Umapad Mandaue City was arrested by police operatives inside his residence.

Police operatives from Opao Police Station also arrested Ricky Albofera, from Argao town along with four other drug users during the operation.

According to Senior Insp. Rico Romaguera from Opao Police Station, they received information regarding Tuñacao’s illegal activities which prompted them to conduct an investigation.

Romaguera said that Tuñacao was selling illegal drugs for four months due to financial constraints.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were nine small sachets of suspected shabu.

Suspects are now detained at Opao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.