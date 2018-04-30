Several roads in Cebu to close for Duterte’s visit

As early as 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (May 1), several roads in Cebu City will be closed in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit.

In a press briefing today, the Philippine Information Agency in Central Visayas (PIA-7) announced that some portions of roads adjacent to the IEC Convention Center – Archbishop Reyes Ave., C. Rosales Ave., and Pope John Paul II Ave. will be closed from traffic.

The President will be officiating the launching of over 17,000 jobs in Central Visayas organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), at the IEC Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City following the celebration of Labor Day.