Eight schools to raise tuition this June

EIGHT private schools in Central Visayas will impose new tuition rates at the onset of school season in June this year after the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office approved their application for tuition increase.

Dr. Benjamin Tiongzon, DepEd-7 chief education supervisor, said six of these schools are in Cebu City, one is in Talisay City and another one in Bohol province.

He said they are still evaluating the tuition increase applications of other private schools.

“April 30 (yesterday), is the deadline for us to accept tuition fee increase application. Those schools who fail to notify are prohibited from raising their tuition,” Tiongzon said.

Tiongzon said schools were required to consuit the parents through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) before applying for any tuition increase.

“The parents and the school should agree with the increase that would be implemented.

The school should submit in their application the minutes of the consultation,” he said.

Without these documents, Tiongzon said they won’t approve a tuition increase.

Other requirements include an endorsement from the Schools Division Superintendent, letter request from the school, photocopy of the letter of confirmation of tuition fees and other school fees of previous school years.

“Based on our records, private pre-school, elementary and secondary institutions are asking for 10 to 15 percent increase on their tuition,” he said.

Last year 40 percent of 256 private schools who submitted notification before their office have applied for tuition increase.

Central Visayas has 856 private schools with government recognition, excluding Negros Oriental.