4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Albay

A MAGNITUDE 4.6 earthquake hit the province of Albay on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor hit west of Rapu-Rapu, Albay at 10:18 a.m., Phivolcs said.

The quake was felt as an Intensity III tremor in Sorsogon, Sorsogon and an Intensity II in Legazpi City.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks or damage could be expected from the quake.

It had a depth of 8 kilometer and was of tectonic origin, the agency said.