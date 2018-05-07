Barangay officials among affected residents in Ermita fire

The fire that broke and devoured at least 90 houses in Sitios Kawit and Ermita Proper in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Monday dawn did not spare those that belonged to some barangay officials.

The two-story house of Ermita barangay captain Mark Miral was totally damaged. Miral told reporters in an interview that he only managed to save only a few of his belongings.

“We were busy helping out our people to escape from the fire,” said Miral.

The house of his fellow barangay official, councilor Ryan Rosas, was also totally damaged by the fire.

Both Miral and Rosas are seeking for re-election for their respective posts for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this May 14.