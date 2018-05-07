Osmeña to Labella: “You’re a liar”

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that Vice Mayor Edgar Labella is a liar, after the latter changed his statement saying he is in favor for the releasing of cash grants as long as it will not be used for political purposes.

Osmeña strongly pointed that Labella should put his act together since he said before that he will block the cash aid program so that the candidates will not use it for their agenda.

“Mr. Labella, you’re a liar,” Osmeña said about the issue in which Labella reversed his statement about stopping the cash grants.

The cash aid program started on October and Osmeña said it was a very tedious process. One program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

SLP is a program for those people who don’t have enough income to sustain their families.

There are at least 67,000 beneficiaries of this program./ Lalaine M. Jurado, CNU Intern