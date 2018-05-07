Cebu Province shells out P2M for PNG

CEBU Province has allocated at least P2 Million for co-hosting chores for the Philippine National Games (PNG) from May 19 to 26.

The province will be sharing hosting duties of the multi-sporting meet with Cebu City.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Executive Director Ramil Abing said the budget will be for the opening ceremonies, accomodation of the athletes, preparation of the venues and the needs of the delegation from Cebu Province.

The PNG is an avenue for athletes to be picked to the pool of national athletes. Because of this, the province will not only be hosting, but will also be sending bets in some sporting events.

“Out of the 26 events, we will be joining 20,” said Abing.

The main venue of the PNG will be at the Cebu City Sports Center. Cebu Province will be hosting sporting events that cannot be held in Cebu City. Among these is triathlon, which will be held in Tabuelan.

“Triathlon will be held in Tabuelan because they are more experienced when it comes to that kind of event. Plus, that will require closure of roads, at least there, [the roads are not that busy],” Abing said.

Biking events will be held in Danao City while sepak takraw, lawn tennis and weight lifting will be staged in Naga City

Abing added that this is the first time for the province to co-host the PNG, which he described to be a very big sporting event since it will be particiapted by elite athletes, aged 16 yearls old and up, from all over the country.