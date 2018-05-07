Roads closed for Mandaue City fiesta

By Nestle Semilla May 07,2018

This TEAM traffic advisory outlines today’s re-routing scheme for the city fiesta. Passenger jeepneys bound for Mandaue and coming from Liloan and Consolacion towns shall pass through M.C. Briones St. then take a left turn to A.C. Cortes Avenue and then take a right turn to D.M. Cortes St. and then a right turn to A. Soriano Avenue heading to their destination. Those bound for Consolacion and Liloan town that came from Banilad will pass through A.S. Fortuna Extension then take a left turn to A. del Rosario Street to A.S. Fortuna Extension then proceed left to W.O. Seno St. to A. Soriano Avenue. They will then turn right to the New Public Market and turn right to A. Soriano Ave. then turn left to D.M. Cortes Street towards their destination.

Metro Cebu residents were advised to leave home early or avoid heading to Mandaue City whose major roads will be closed for today’s fiesta.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief, said they expect heavy traffic due to the volume of visitors and the road closures as well as re-routing schemes.

“We will try to keep traffic moving to avoid congestion,” Antigua said in Cebuano.

He advised motorists passing through Mandaue City to leave earlier than 6 am especially those heading to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

By 6 a.m. roads surrounding Mandaue City Hall and the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro will be closed to private and public vehicles.

“Straight ang Mass sa St. Joseph sugod 6 a.m. So expect ta nga daghan manunga nga mga tawo (Masses will be held straight at St. Joseph starting 6 a.m. So we can expect many churchgoers to attend them),” Antigua said. No vendors will be allowed within the church vicinity.

The roads will be opened at 2 a.m. the next day or Wednesday since a disco will be held the night before, Antigua said. About 50 traffic enforcers will be deployed in the city today.

