Roads closed for Mandaue City fiesta

Metro Cebu residents were advised to leave home early or avoid heading to Mandaue City whose major roads will be closed for today’s fiesta.

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) chief, said they expect heavy traffic due to the volume of visitors and the road closures as well as re-routing schemes.

“We will try to keep traffic moving to avoid congestion,” Antigua said in Cebuano.

He advised motorists passing through Mandaue City to leave earlier than 6 am especially those heading to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

By 6 a.m. roads surrounding Mandaue City Hall and the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro will be closed to private and public vehicles.

“Straight ang Mass sa St. Joseph sugod 6 a.m. So expect ta nga daghan manunga nga mga tawo (Masses will be held straight at St. Joseph starting 6 a.m. So we can expect many churchgoers to attend them),” Antigua said. No vendors will be allowed within the church vicinity.

The roads will be opened at 2 a.m. the next day or Wednesday since a disco will be held the night before, Antigua said. About 50 traffic enforcers will be deployed in the city today.