Health department urges LGU participation in HIV awareness

The Department of Health (DOH 7) Medical Officer Van Philip Baton urged Local Government Units (LGU) to join them in the Philippine International AIDS candlelight Memorial (PIACM) on Sunday (May 21).

Baton, who is also the Program Coordinator of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), said that this year’s commemoration will recognize the role of Local Government Units (LGU) in the social awareness of the disease.

He also mentioned that religious organizations also have a huge part in the cause because they institute their own programs and services.

“They always think that HIG is (just) a health concern but it is a social concern,” Baton said. / PIT Intern Marthy