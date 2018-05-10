Vicsal Foundation holds party for scholar grads

The Vicsal Foundation hosted a graduation party for the 13 scholars who recently graduated in college at the City Sports Club, Ayala Center Cebu.

With the aim to provide formal education to the underprivileged but deserving students, Vicsal Foundation Inc. (VSF) celebrated with the 13 scholars who graduated from the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT), University of San Carlos and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

The 13 graduates are Catherine Rose Bardenas, Mae Engelie Benlot, Eugene Dadol, Maria Ellen Delgado, Alan Rey Dompor, Gia Godinze, Mae Analyn Mailed, Jiralden Nebres, James Mackie Podunas, Jasmine Carmela Russel, Jhon Miguel Cabanit, Rosalie Abatayo and John Paul Velasco.

“Nalipay gyud ko nga ni-graduate. Five years ko nag-eskwela unya di na ko aware halos unsa’y panghitabo outside the school kay accustomed ra kaayo ko sa life inside the school (I’m very happy for being able to graduate. I have been studying for five years and I was almost unaware of what was happening outside because I was so accustomed to life inside the school),” said Jhon Miguel Cabanit, a BS Civil Engineering graduate from CIT.

Edna Abatayo, a mother of four whose daughter Rosalie graduated magna cum laude with a degree in AB Journalism from USJ-R, said the scholarship assistance from Vicsal was really a big help.

“Vicsal paid our tuition fees in full even before the exams,” said Rosalie.

Rosalie also delivered a message for her fellow graduates and the Vicsal group during the party.

The scholars also gave a tribute to the VSF group and its partners.

The VSF has produced 124 graduates from 2007-2017, 76 of them graduated with honors.

For more information about the scholarship program, one may contact 236-8390 local 248 or (0977) 1893191.