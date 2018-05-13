Bishop appeals to voters not to sell their votes

TACLOBAN CITY — Palo Archbishop John Du is appealing to candidates not to resort to vote-buying amid reports that the buying rates for votes in Eastern Visayas ranged from P20 to P3,000 per voter.

He asked the candidates to observe clean and honest elections as the region’s more than three million voters were expected to troop to the precincts on Monday to select their candidates for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan chairman and councilors.

“To the candidates, please be peaceful; please don’t use vote –buying and just let the people chose whom they want. Allow them to really give them their choice,” the prelate said in a voice clip released by his secretary, Fr. Chris Militante on Saturday afternoon.

Du also asked the voters to choose the best and most honest, dedicated and sincere candidates for the positions.

Reports of vote-buying had been noted in various parts of Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte and Biliran ranging from P20 up to P3,000 per voter.

As early as Friday, vote-buying was reported in Tacloban City, Leyte.