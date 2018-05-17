Hungary opens consulate in Cebu

Jozsef Bencze, Ambassador for Hungary to the Philippines hopes for more cultural exchange and economic tie-ups between the two countries especially with the opening of an honorary consulate in Cebu.

He said the Philippines is one of the top destinations for Hungarian people to spend vacation during the winter months.

They plan to also establish another consulate in Davao within the year while Enrilen Joy Benedicto-Tan was appointed to lead the honorary consulate in Cebu.