Duterte in Cebu this weekend

TWO weeks after gracing a job fair in Cebu on Labor Day, where he announced the end of contractualization, President Rodrigo Duterte is coming back here this weekend.

This was confirmed by Jonji Gonzales, assistant secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV).

Gonzales told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview yesterday that President Duterte will be in Cebu for two days.

He added that Mr. Duterte was expected to be at the opening of the Philippine National Games this Saturday, May 19, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

On the same day, the President will also be in Alegria town in southern Cebu to inaugurate the 10-hectare oil and gas extraction site in Barangay Montpeller of the town, which is now ready for commercial extraction and operated by a Chinese-led consortium.

The Alegria gas site was projected to have an estimated 27.93 million barrels of oil, with a maximum possible production recovery of 3.35 million barrels or 12 percent of the total amount of oil found in the area.

About 9.42 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas reserves were also found in the site, 70 percent of which, or 6.6 bcf, is expected to be recoverable.

On Sunday, the President will attend the annual fiesta celebration in Tabogon town.