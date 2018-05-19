DOLE, Cebu hotel group called to monitor lifeguard compliance at pools

The Cebu City Council called on government agencies and the Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) to monitor resorts and hotels for their compliance to a city ordinance that required assigning lifeguards at pools.

City Ordinance No. 2335 requires resorts and hotels to have at least two trained and certified lifeguards to monitor and supervise pools or any swimming facilities.

The council approved a resolution authored by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera tapping the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT) and HRRAC to monitor the compliance. Violators will be fined P5,000 or may face imprisonment of at least one year.