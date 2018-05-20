LTO opens Mactan off-site printing office

A new Land Transportation Office (LTO) off site printing office will be opened at the Island mall – Mactan today, May 21.

Regional Director Emmanuel Caindec of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said that the office would address the printing backlog of drivers’ licenses in the region.

Caindec said that those, who had been issued with a paper copy of their licenses could go to the off-site printing offices to get the PVC copy of their licenses

Caindec said that each office targets to print about 380 licenses per day in order to cope with the backlog of over 100,000 licenses before the year ends.

This is the second off site license printing office in the region next to the site at the SM Seaside.