One man killed, another injured after being struck by lightning in Toledo

A man was killed while another was injured after they were hit by lightning in Barangay Canlomampao, Toledo City past 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

SPO1 Marciano Suarez, Investigator of Toledo City Police Station, identified the victims as Jayson Alicaba, 30, and Antonio Camingao, 35, both were residents of Barangay Canlomampao in Toledo City.

Initial investigation showed that Alicaba and Camingao were waiting for the heavy rain to stop in an open shed in their barangay when the lightning struck the shed hitting both of them.

Some concerned citizens rushed them to the Toledo District Hospital but Alicaba was declared dead on arrival after sustaining second-degree burn in his body.

His companion, Camingao, is now in a stable condition, said Suarez.