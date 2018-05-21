Police investigate death threat against Pajo Barangay Captain

Pajo Lapu-Lapu City village chief sought help from Lapu-Lapu City police after he received several death threats on her mobile phone.

Junard “Ahong” Chan, the re-elected Barangay Captain of Pajo, recalled that he received the first death threat through text during the campaign period.

After the election, an unidentified caller told chan that he was given P250 Thousand to kill him.

“Mga motor-riding nga wala’y nakaila nangita kon asa ko ug tawag sa wala mailhing tawo mangutana sa akong location,” said Chan.

The suspect also said they will stop the plan if the latter will give them P25,000.

Chan also said he received another threat telling they would kill one of his family members if he would not give him the amount.

Chan is now cooperating with the City Intelligence Branch to identify people behind the threatening.