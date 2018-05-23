Cebu City adds four golds as competition in swimming, athletics ends
By Glendale Rosal, Mars G. Alison May 23,2018
Athletes from Cebu City added four gold medals early Wednesday as competition in swimming and athletics in the Philippine National Games 2018 came to an end at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Gold medalists for Cebu City in athletics were Melody Perez (3,000-meter steeplechase), Jhuvan Jhen Baculot (triple jump), and the 4×100 Junior Relay Men’s team.
In swimming, adding a gold was the 4×50 medley relay women’s team of Karen Mae Indaya, Justine Reing Garrido, Razek Cabajar and Lindsay Anne Gonzales.
