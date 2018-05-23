10T butane canister seized in Mandaue Public Market

At least P250,000 worth of butane canisters were confiscated by the operatives of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) and Department of Energy (DOE-7) from three stores in the new Mandaue City Public Market at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

Colyn Bonggo, an egg vendor; Rosalyn Morangorin, a snack vendor; and Rudy Lopez who mainly sells butane canisters, were arrested during the operations.

DOE Legal Officer Russ Mark Gamallo said that they recovered about 10,000 canisters of butane from the three stores, half of which are filled with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Gamallo said the suspects will be facing charges for illegal distribution of petroleum products.

If proven guilty, the arrested persons will be fined P20,000 each.