Minor caught with drugs in Pasil

By Nestle L. Semilla May 25,2018

A 16-year-old was arrested for possession of illegal drugs in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

The teen was caught in possession of the illegal drugs by operatives of the Enforcement Unit of Barangay San Nicolas Police Station.

Seized from him were two medium packs of suspected worth P230,000.

The minor is now in the custody of Barangay San Nicolas polices station.