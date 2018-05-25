Danao cops catches Guinsay resident with unlicensed gun

A call from a concerned citizen about an armed man in Barangay Cambanay led to the arrest on Friday of a 31-year-old resident of a neighboring barangay in Danao City in northern Cebu.

Rollyboy Alburo Silvano of Barangay Cogon Guinsay was caught with an unlicensed six shooter .357 revolver at past 2 p.m. on Friday, said Supt. Jaime Quiocho, Danao City Police Station chief, in a phone interview on Friday.

Quiocho said that PO3 Phil Restauro and his team verified a call from a concerned citizen in Barangay Cambanay about an armed person in the area and found Silvano there with the unlicensed firearm.

Silvano was detained at the Danao City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.