USC grad tags feat in board exams ‘confluence of hard work and God’s will’

HE had always wanted to become an accountant.

But Stewart Herbie Po wasn’t contented on simply passing the professional licensure examination.

He aimed to be in the top 10.

But on Monday evening, the product of the University of San Carlos (USC) in Cebu City got the sweetest news when he learned that both his dreams came true.

The 21-year-old native of Cagayan de Oro City placed third in the 2018 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) board exam with a rating of 91 percent — a point behind the highest score of 92.50 percent received by Jayson Chan of St. Paul School of Professional Studies in Palo, Leyte.

“I don’t think many people realize this but accounting offers so many different opportunities. From passing the board, a CPA can choose to working in the government or in the academe or working for a public firm or a private firm,” Po told Cebu Daily News.

Ten other graduates of three Cebu universities — USC, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR), and Southwestern University (SWU) — also made it to the top 10.

They were Erra Kyle Doble (USC, top 4); Feliza Faith Cabañero (USC, top 7); Irish Kabingue (USC, top 7); Charisse Michaela June Catiel (USC, top 8); Princess Gumanit (USJR, top 8); Miguel Albert Taveros (USC, top 8); Fritz Amiel Desabille (SWU, top 9); Angela Joy Go (USC, top 9); Richmond John Rockwell (USC, top 9); and Ma. Lucille Ferrer (USJR, top 10).

Taking up accountancy and passing the licensure examinations were no easy feats, Po said.

During reviews, he said he would wake up as early as 7 a.m., and sleep at midnight in order to study. “Reviewing for the board exams was difficult because of fear that I might not match everyone’s expectations,” he said.

He said reaching his dreams was more of hard work, sacrifice and trust in God.

“Topping the board was a confluence of hard work and God’s will. Understanding the subject matter is extremely important while trusting in God’s plans for me,” said Po who graduated magna cum laude from USC in 2017.

A total of 2,843 out of 9,830 examinees passed the 2018 CPA board exam.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said the overall passing rate for the May 2018 CPA board examination was 28.92 percent which was lower than last year’s 35.13 percent.