Osmeña to build a skatepark at SRP

Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña said on Thursday (May 31), that he will prioritize the construction of a skatepark following the high demand from Cebuanos, especially the youth.

This also came after a netizen Rauell Ygot posted an open letter on Facebook to Mayor Osmeña suggesting to have a skatepark following the victory of a Cebuano skater who ranked 4th in the 2018 Street League Skateboarding PRO in London, UK.

In a press conference, Osmeña added that the skatepark, which will be located along the South Road Properties (SRP), will be built immediately.

“My priority is what will make the most number of people happy especially the youth,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña explained that the skatepark will help the kids to be active and will keep them away from drugs. /Nikki B. Villagorda, CNU Intern