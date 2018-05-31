SKATEPARK AT SRP
Plans to build a skatepark at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City drew mixed online reactions.
Ursulo Baquero wrote, “ayaw mog lalis kanang tanan trabahoon na kay nakaprograma na na. lain na sad nang maayong prohekto para sa mahiligon ug skating. nindot ni nga paugnat sa kusog para makabaton ta ug mga maayong magduduwa ug skating para sa nagkalain laing kompetisyon. suporta tang tanan dili kay magminaut”.
“Humana usa ang Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) mayor ky daghan masakiton sa cebu city nga mga pobre..” Ferdinand Ferraren said.
While Facebook user Paul Edward commented, “Does that mean naay penalty ang mag skate sa kalsada? Daghan kaayo like sa Jones (AVenue). Kuyaw kaayo ma-igo sa mga motorist. Ma louy ko sa parents aning mga cool kids kay ila ginikanan mag bayad sa hospital bills.”
