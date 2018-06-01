De Castro to new lawyers: Hard work, not politics, will get you ahead

“RELY solely on your work’s merit to get ahead.”

Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro relayed this message to 1,724 successful Bar examinees in her speech during their oath-taking ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila.

She told the new lawyers that some people could be promoted ahead of them “because of carefully cultivated, glittering persona and a talent for self-promotion and credit grabbing, instead of substantial accomplishment.”

However, De Castro said they should not be disillusioned because “It is pure folly to build a career on patronage.”

“Something as simple as diligence helps you to avoid playing politics…it is hard work, mastery of your craft, integrity that will ensure longevity in this profession,” De Castro said.

In 2012, De Castro, being one of the most senior Supreme Court justices applied for the Chief Justice post following the impeachment of then Chief Justice Renato Corona. .

However, none of the senior justices were chosen. The one who took Corona’s post was Sereno, one of the most junior justices at that time.