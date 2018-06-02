Cebu expected to experience damp weather for five days

While the state weather bureau is yet to officially declare the start of the rainy season, several Metro Cebu areas have experienced severe flooding on Saturday due to incessant rains.

Van Singson, weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the presence of an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and a low pressure area (LPA) spotted within the vicinity of Surigao del Sur caused the rainy weather today.

Singson also said that the damp weather is likely to remain for the next five days.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), the weather will be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers. And on Monday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms,” said Singson.

Today, several areas in Cebu City experienced knee-deep flooding. In a post on his Facebook page, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia said floodings were reported in the following areas:

– severe flooding at Lower Sindulan, Barangay Mabolo

– overflow of Mahiga Creek, which also affected M.J. Cuenco Avenue. (Vic Enterprises area). Motorists are advised to look for alternative road.

– knee-deep flooding at Sitio Cogon, Barangay Basak Pardo

Bañacia assured the public that Quick Response Team operatives and barangay fire volunteers are now on high alert. Bañacia added that they are now monitoring flood prone areas.