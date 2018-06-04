Man shot dead for being noisy

A man was shot dead for being noisy while having a drinking session with his friends at V-corner Convenience store in Rabaya Street, Barangay Tabunok Talisay City at around 5 a.m. on Sunday (June 3).

Police Supt. Marlu Conag, the Chief of Talisay City Police identified the suspect as Emerald Sabado Lim, a stay-in taxi driver of Hadjie taxi located in the said place.

Based on the police investigation, the victim, Carlo Alexander Villarmino was having a drinking session with his two other friends when the incident happened.

Lim reportedly approached and confronted the group for being noisy.

After a while, Lim returned and shot the victim several times.

The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds on his body and was brought to Talisay District Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspect.