Dormakaba sweeps elims

DORMAKABA completed a sweep of the elimination round as it trounced the reigning champions Sea Olympus, 98-85, in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Corporate Cup last Saturday at the University of San Carlos gym.

Sea Olympus actually got off to a fast start as it led, 20-17, after the first period in this battle between the protagonists of last conference’s finals. But Dormakaba regained their bearings and struck back to gain the lead, 46-35, at halftime.

Sea Olympus trimmed the deficit to six heading to the final canto, 65-71, but Dormakaba turned to the frenetic energy of forward Niel Benedicto and the shotmaking of Kyle Esbra to seal the win and head to the quarterfinals on a seven-game winning streak.

Esbra finished with 26 points and seven rebounds while Poi Magno stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, five boards, six assists and two blocked shots.

Julius Orit had 12 markers to go with six rebounds, six assists and two steals while Benedicto ended up with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ayi Armenion had 25 to lead Sea Olympus, which heads to the playoffs as the fourth seed with a 4-3 win-loss record.

In other games, Fenestram edged Phoenix, 70-69, to finish with a 6-1 mark, good for the second seed, while Island Paints won over Rain or Shine, 74-64, to snatch the third seed with a 5-2 card.