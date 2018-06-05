Kids receive school supplies from Cebu City police

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has distributed school supplies and toiletries to at least 35 abandoned children on Monday as part of helping poor kids in the community.

The money used by the police came from a certain Wilma Ablan who donated P10,000 cash.

One of the beneficiaries, James, said expressed gratitude for having received school supplies from the police./ CNU Intern Bea Samantha Esteves