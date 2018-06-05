Kids receive school supplies from Cebu City police

By Benjie B. Talisic June 05,2018

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has distributed school supplies and toiletries to at least 35 abandoned children on Monday as part of helping poor kids in the community.

The money used by the police came from a certain Wilma Ablan who donated P10,000 cash.

One of the beneficiaries, James, said expressed gratitude for having received school supplies from the police./ CNU Intern Bea Samantha Esteves

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.