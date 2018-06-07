Police to intensify monitoring after Briton’s arrest

So far, police investigators in Cebu have not received any complaint from possible victims of the 24-year-old Briton who was arrested in Banawa, Cebu City for selling non-existent goods on Facebook and eBay.

But Chief Insp. Leo Dofiles, Regional Anti-Cybercrime Office said they will coordinate with their counterparts in other countries to locate those who fell victim to Jason Ainsworth.

He said they will also intensify their monitoring to avoid similar crimes.