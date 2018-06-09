DIDAL TO ASIAN GAMES

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal will join a few Cebuanos who will be representing the Philippines in the upcoming 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia in August.

Didal, who resides in Lahug, Cebu City, recently placed 8th overall in the finals of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Pro Open in London, UK last May 26. She bagged an entry into the finals after making it to fourth place by besting nine other contenders during the tournament’s qualifiers.

Following her accomplishment in London, Didal made her way to the Cebu City mayor’s office through an invitation yesterday.

“Earlier in the morning, I met Mayor Tommy Osmeña in his office and we talked about his plan of making a skate park in the South Road Properties (SRP),” the 19-year-old Didal said. “The mayor was asking about how the skate park should look like and I gave him a plan in which for me would be best for skaters like us,” she added.

According to Anthony Claravall, the brand manager of New Balance Skateboarding Asia Pacific and Didal’s sponsor, if the city wants to invest in skateboarding, then it has to be done the right way.

“It has got to be on an international standard and it has got to be built properly,” Claravall said. “I was very happy and surprised with the way the mayor addressed that he wanted to develop the youth of Cebu City,” he added.

With the growing community of skateboarders, Claravall shared that the mayor is looking for a long-term effect of the project.

“He really noticed as to what the youth of today’s generation are attracted to and wants to create a place for them to grow and progress.”

As a first timer in an international event, Didal shared that she was very proud to be the first Filipina to be among the top finishers in the competition.

Despite the lack of facilities in the Philippines, Didal said she remained optimistic even before the event. “The gap of skills was there,” she said. “But because I have the blood of a true Filipina I managed to top. Most of us are naturally born talented in any aspect.”

Up next for Didal will be the X-Games Minneapolis 2018 from July 17-20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After this competition,

Didal aims to get better and she will be training in Pennsylvania for two weeks before competing in the Asian Games.

“After all these, I am planning to make a skateboarding clinic here in the city, if time would be on our side.” Didal shared.