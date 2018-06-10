Five killed in a day in Metro Cebu

Five were killed in separate shooting incidents on Sunday in Cebu, Talisay and Mandaue cities on Sunday.

Three were killed in separate attacks in Barangays Tisa, Carreta, and Tejero and one each in Mandaue City and Talisay cities.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 chief, said he already instructed Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin to check on these incidents.

Sinas, however, said that the killings were eyed to be caused by personal grudges.

He also said that despite these incidents, he assured that Cebu continues to be a safe place.

