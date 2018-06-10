Voters turnout in Cebu

There were only 75.6 percent of the number of voters in Cebu, who cast their votes during the Barangay Elections.

According to initial data from the Cebu Province’s Commission on Election, out of 2,309,915 registered voters, only 1,747,161 voted.

For the SK elections, only 610,947 out of 852,363 registered voters or 71 percent of the total registered SK voters of the province.

Election Officer of Liloan town also said that only 67 percent of the registered voters of the town cast their votes in the barangay elections and only 68 percent for SK elections.

She said that the common reason for the low voters turnout was that the voters had no interest in participating in the barangay elections.

Meanwhile, only 17 percent of the voters turnout of senior citizens in Tabuelan or only 513 of the at least 3, 004 registered voters of the said town.

The least voters turnout among senior citizens in Cebu province.

However, it does not include the voter’s turnout of Cebu City First District, Lapu-Lapu City, Sogod and Tuburan due to unavailability since Friday.