Fire hits officer’s village in Camp Lapu

A two storey apartment building within the officers quarter Navy village of Camp Lapu Lapu Central Command was struck by fire at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday (June 9).

Cebu City Fire Marshal Chief Insp.Noel Ababon said the fire started at Unit 8A occupied by Commodore Welmer Base.

The fire destroyed Base’s unit and damaged Unit 8B and 8C occupied by Commodore Alex Garzo and Commodore Ireneo Castillote respectively. Damages were pegged at P80,000.