SK chief told to show commitment to job

RECENTLY-elected officials of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in the province were told to show passion, commitment, and integrity in performing their duties as public servants to their constituents in the youth sector.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale gave this advice to Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president Jerico Rubio, who will serve in the Provincial Board (PB) as ex officio representative of the SK.

When Rubio voiced his concern that he was unfamiliar with parliamentary procedures, Magpale told him not to worry so long as he is committed to learn and perform his job well.

Rubio of Barangay Sto. Niño, Malabuyoc town won with 37 out of 51 votes in the SK Federation elections last Wednesday, June 6./CNU Intern Nikki B. Villagorda