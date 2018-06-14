CPADAO needs more volunteers

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) has started profiling inmates in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) last week but they are now facing concerns on the lack of manpower and proper facility.

CPADAO chief Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Meca told reporters in a press conference on Thursday morning, June 14 that they need additional people to fast-track the profiling in the provincial jail.

She also said they are worried about the absence of an appropriate facility to confine inmates during the post-profiling stage.

“These will be discussed during the next department heads meeting,” Meca added.