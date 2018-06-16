Webmasters stay undefeated in Partner’s Cup

THE University of Cebu (UC)-Lhuillier Webmasters clinched their third straight win in the collegiate division of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Partner’s Cup with an 84-81 edging of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Casino Active Jaguars yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC-Lhuillier has kept its record immaculate at 3-0 (win-loss) while USJ-R Casino Active has yet to post a win in two games.

The Webmasters’ Cameroonian import Frederick Ngoh Elombi topscored for UC-Lhuillier with 22 points while reigning Cesafi MVP Jayvee Mantilla’s 20-point effort for USJ-R Casino Active got wasted.

Both teams had started hot in the first quarter deadlocking the game at 22-all. However, the Jaguars went on an 11-2 run and buried the Webmasters, 42-35, going into halftime.

The Jaguars continued to take the upperhand at the start of the third quarter but the Webmasters started to get back into the ballgame finally tying the game once again at 54-all on Joeven Tagudin’s trey with two minutes left before the final canto.

Highlighting the last quarter is the back-to-back treys of Darrell Shane Menina in the final three minutes of the ballgame. Menina chipped in a total of 14 points for UC’s cause.

In the High School division, the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers routed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 88-69, led by Gabriel Cometa’s 21 points.

The University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers clinched its third win via an 83-41 lambasting of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens, 83-41, with Sean Punzalan and Neon Chavez contributing 10 points each.