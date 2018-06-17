Iceland draws Argentina 1-1

Iceland debuts into the FIFA World Cup with a 1-all draw against Argentina in Russia.

Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson was honored with the Man of the Match title as he shutout all attempts of Argentina including a penalty kick from one of the world’s greatest footballers, Leo Messi.

Kun Aguero had put Argentina ahead early in the 19th minute of the match, however, Alfreo Finnbogason scored the equalizer for Iceland just four minutes later.