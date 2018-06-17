Mayor on Gwen’s plan: Anyone can run but winning is another thing

ANYONE including Deputy House Speaker Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia can seek election for Cebu governor.

But winning the post is another story, said Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante, head of the League of Municipal Mayors – Cebu chapter.

“She (Garcia) is very qualified to run (for governor) and that is her right, but whether or not she will win (that) we do not know,” Diamante said.

Mayor Diamante said that while he and Garcia both belong to the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) of President Rodrigo Duterte, party members are yet to discuss who to support for Cebu governor.

Allies have said that Rep. Garcia of the 3rd district of Cebu already made an announcement that she will be running for governor in next year’s mid-term elections against two-term Governor Hilario Davide III.

Recently, Garcia has been going around her district to administer the oath of allied barangay officials.

On Friday, she administered the oath of barangay officials from 14 of the 15 barangays in Aloguinsan town. The crowd included 14 barangay captains, 97 barangay councilors, 15 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons and 105 SK Kagawads, said a post on her Facebook page Cong. Gwen Garcia.

The gathering was also attended by Aloguinsan Mayor Ig-ig Moreno, Vice Mayor Alma Cagang, Sangguniang Bayan (SB) members and former 3rd district Rep. Pablo John Garcia.

Garcia’s election plans solicited different reactions from Cebu officials.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, a known critic of the lady legislator, said Garcia of the local group One Cebu is sure to lose her bid for the province’s governorship.

“Gwen has an excellent chance of losing. It’s (her election bid) a good idea,” Osmeña said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong of the Alayon Party said that Garcia should be given a chance to run for Cebu governor.

“Katungod man sad na ni Cong. Gwen when and if she chooses to run for Governor in 2019,” Chiong said in a text message to CDN.

“In a democratic form of government like what we have, Cong. Gwen, like every qualified Sugbuanon, has every right to run for any position for public office,” was the reaction of Argao Mayor Stanley Caminero, an ally of Gov. Davide in the Liberal Party.

Provincial Board Member Horacio Franco of LP said the Cebuanos will have the final say on who should be their governor.

“In the end, it is the people who will decide,” he said.