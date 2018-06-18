Rewinding shop, portion of bakery gutted fire in Mandaue City

A rewinding shop and a portion of a bakery gutted fire in Purok Bayabas, Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City at past midnight, Monday (June 18).

Chrest Sun International Stators Rewinding Shop suffered total damage.

SFO1 Edson Dapal, fire investigator of Mandaue City Fire Station, said the fire was controlled at 1:34 a.m. The fire lasted for almost two hours.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire.

The damage of the fire was pegged at P975,000.