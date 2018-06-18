NFA rice to be available in Cebu, CV markets, gov’t offices in July

The National Food Authority (NFA) will be unloading the 10,000 metric tons or 200,000 bags of Vietnam-imported rice from the first vessel that arrived in Cebu yesterday, June 17.

Olma Bayno, NFA information Officer, said the vessel is still anchoring at the sea off Talisay City.

Contrary to reports, the vessel has not yet docked at the Cebu Internation Port pending the completion of some documents and permits from the Bureau of Customs.

Bayno said they expect the cargo handler to accomplish all documents today so that the unloading can proceed tomorrow.

Another vessel from Vietnam which contains 7,000 metric tons or 140,000 bags of rice is also expected to arrive in CIP on June 20.

These shipments complete 68 percent of the 25,000 metric tons of imported rice allocated for region 7.

Bayno said the remaining 8,000 metric tons will come from Thailand.

The NFA rice, however, will not be available in the markets until next month.