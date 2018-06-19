Babag councilor surrenders

Babag Councilor Renante Bacarisas surrendered before Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak this morning at Plaza Independencia, June 19.

Tumulak was accompanied by police officers from Cebu City Investigative and Detective Management Branch who immediately handcuffed Bacarisas.

In a press conference, Tumulak told reporters that Bacarisas asked help from the councilor to ensure that he will be safe once he surrenders to authorities.

“He disembarked from a ship bound from Ozamiz City (on Tuesday morning) at the pier 1. We also sought help from the Police Port Authority to ensure security,” he added.

For his part, Bacarisas claimed he has no intentions on fleeing Cebu, two days after he reportedly shot his cousin, George Ibona, in Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

“Gusto man gyud ko musurrender. Pero nagpabugnaw sa akong ulo. Wala sad koy plano muhawa,” Bacarisas said.

Bacarinas shot his cousin, after a heated argument on Sunday afternoon.

The victim is now in stable condition, police said.